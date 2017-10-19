WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rainfall forecasted for Kildare commuters this evening

The status yellow weather warning remains in place for Kildare this evening with heavy rainfall expected to hit the county as the evening rush begins.

Met Eireann has issued a rainfall warning for Kildare, Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

Accumulations of between 30 and 50 mm can be expected.

Motorists are urged to take care as there may also be leaves and debris still on the county's roads after Storm Ophelia and with heavy rain, road surfaces may be quite slippy.

