Two new gardai to patrol Naas' Monread area

Two additional gardai have been assigned to Monread in Naas, and extra hot spot patrols will be in operation there over the upcoming October Bank Holiday weekend.

Deputy James Lawless said that the Gardai will come from the new recruits assigned to the Kildare Division.

“I can confirm to residents that Monread Park and the surrounding area have been added to the list of ‘hot spot’ areas which will see increase patrols over the bank holiday weekend,” said the Fianna Fáil TD. “I have been engaging with local Garda to represent residents who have witnessed antisocial behaviour in the park over recent weeks.”

He added that the new patrols on Monread will be long-term measures, and not just for Hallowe’en.

