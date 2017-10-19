Liam Gallagher gig gets go cleared for take off at Kildare airport
Some local residents had objected
Liam Gallagher in action
Former Oasis frontman, Liam Gallagher will take to the stage at the Samhain music festival at Weston Airport, which straddles the Kildare/Dublin border, this weekend after Dublin District Court approved the concert licence.
Some local residents had raised objections to the festival over traffic management, planning and fire safety.
However, the licence was granted yesterday.
Gallagher is due to take to the stage this Sunday night, October 29, while Annie Mac and 2manydjs will perform on Saturday night.
