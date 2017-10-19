Driver arrested in Newbridge for drug driving
Naas Traffic Corps clamp down
The drug test results carried out on the driver
A learner driver, who was stopped at a garda checkpoint in Newbridge yesterday, was found to have cannabis and cocaine in their system.
Naas Traffic Corps arrested the driver who was found to be under the influence of drugs at the MIT Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoint yesterday.
Court proceedings are to follow.
Naas Traffic Corps arrest L Driver under the influence of drugs at MIT checkpoint court to follow. pic.twitter.com/bO63D6ysR5— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 18, 2017
