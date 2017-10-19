Driver arrested in Newbridge for drug driving

Niamh O'Donoghue

Niamh O'Donoghue

niamh.odonoghue@leinsterleader.ie

A learner driver, who was stopped at a garda checkpoint in Newbridge yesterday, was found to have cannabis and cocaine in their system.

Naas Traffic Corps arrested the driver who was found to be under the influence of drugs at the MIT Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoint yesterday.

Court proceedings are to follow.