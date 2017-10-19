Over €3.4k raised for Special Olympics at Newbridge Cops n' Donuts

A total of €3,408 was raised at the recent Cops n' Donuts fundraiser for Special Olympics at the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge.

On Saturday, October 7, members of the Gardaí, Special Olympics athletes, students from Kildare Town Community School and volunteers sold donuts to raise funds and increase awareness for Special Olympics Leinster.

The event, organised by The Law Enforcement Torch Run, an organisation that has been in partnership with Special Olympics for many years, took place from 9:30 am to 5.30pm.

Members of the public were encouraged to purchase a pack of donuts for a great cause.

Regional Fundraising Coordinator, Louise Duffy said; “The event has become an annual success helping Special Olympics change the lives of intellectually disabled athletes all over Ireland. We are delighted to work with the local Gardaí on this great event and would like to thank them, Whitewater Shopping Centre, Kildare Town Community School, our volunteers and the public for their phenomenal support.”

Special Olympics Ireland was established in 1978 and today has 8,718 athletes participating in 15 sports in 358 clubs around the country.