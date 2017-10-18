Sallins family launch Jack and Jill bake fundraiser on Ireland AM

Little Harry O’Brien from Sallins stole the show on Ireland AM this morning as his family helped launch the ‘Bake a Cake for Goodness Sake’ fundraiser for Jack & Jill.

Denis and Maria appeared on TV3 with their son Harry, along with Catherine Leyden, Odlums’ Brand Ambassador and Hugo Jellett, CEO Jack & Jill.

The Jack & Jill Children's Foundation, supported by Odlums, is asking people to bake a cake for family and friends and to host a bake sale to help the charity raise much needed funds for very sick children across the country.

SEE ALSO:SEE ALSO: Two Wicklow students raise €6784 for Jack & Jill

The campaign was launched with the help of the O’Briens. One and a half year-old Harry is the only child in Ireland diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Genitopatellar. He is supported by Jack & Jill.

People can register now for a free baking pack at www.jackandjill.ie and to make a donation to Jack & Jill, with every €16 funding one hour of home nursing care for a sick child.

Participants throughout the month of October will be in with a chance of winning a Kenwood mixer and Odlums hamper and the charity is hoping to start a wave of baking across the country, especially with the Halloween midterm break coming up.

People are asked to return the money raised to Jack & Jill by November 2 to be in to win a prize and receive a gift certificate of time donated.

Catherine Leyden, Odlums’ Brand Ambassador and Home Baking expert said, “I am delighted to be supporting ‘Bake a Cake for Jack & Jill’ with Odlums. Bake sales are a great way to bring people together in the workplace, school and in the community. During the month of October, Odlums wants to inspire people to dust off their aprons, try a new recipe and get baking to help raise money for this very worthy cause.”

Hugo Jellett CEO of the Jack & Jill Children's Foundation said;"With the Halloween midterm coming up, this is an ideal time for all the family to have fun together baking and we are expecting some spooky photos, as well as closely guarded family recipes to be revealed on our facebook page.

“Linking the iconic Odlums brand to a charity like ours that is all about homecare and community helping community is a great match and we are in very good company. Caring can be a lonely job and seeing the positive support from Odlums on pack and in-store now reminds families that they don’t walk alone, that their community really cares."

Each year, Jack & Jill must raise €3.5 million to provide its unique home nursing care and respite service delivered to sick children across the country 365 days a year with no means test and no waiting list.

With less than 20% of funding from the State, Jack & Jill relies on the generosity of the public and fundraisers like this to keep going.

The charity was set up in 1997 (20 years ago) by Kildare residents, Jonathan Irwin and his wife Mary Ann O’Brien in memory of their son Jack who they nursed at home and whose home nursing plan became the blueprint for Jack & Jill.