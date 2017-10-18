Over 4,000 Kildare homes still have no broadband or phone service #Ophelia

Over 4,000 Kildare homes have no broadband, phone or mobile service as a result of Storm Ophelia.

This morning Eir issued a statement estimating the number of customers without services across the country has been reduced to 85,000.

A total of 4,026 Kildare customers are still waiting for services to be restored.

LATEST: Kildare County Council urges motorists to remain conscious of falling branches and debris #Ophelia

“We expect the number of customers without service will continue to reduce today as power supply issues are resolved. However, the number of individual line fault reports will rise today and over the coming days. Given the overhead nature of our network in rural areas, the damage is extensive and repair work will take time,” it said.

“Approximately 1,200 staff will continue to work today to assess and repair network damage.”

Field technicians have, as a priority, attempted to make safe any dangerous poles or cables that have posed a public safety risk. There have been close to 400 reports of dangerous plant since Monday.

If damaged infrastructure is causing a public safety risk, people are asked to call 1850 245 424 or contact An Garda Siochana.

Customers can find updates via www.eir.ie and are encouraged to log faults on the “Log a Fault” section of the website or through our automated customer service line 1901.

Faults can be reported to either service 24 hours a day, seven days week.