A Naas town centre commercial development is on the market for €2m.

The Atrium, John’s Lane, Naas covers over 2,000 m2 and earns over €180,000 a year in rent.

It comprises a mix of retail, office and residential use.

The property is brought to the market by Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly and the sale will not affect the current tennants.