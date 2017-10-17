Over 3,000 Kildare homes without power #Ophelia

Aproximately 3,000 homes are still without power in Kildare in the wake of Storm Ophelia.

It’s understood the ESB can’t specify when power will be restored in many cases. The company has staff out working to repair faults and will restore power as quickly as possible.

Many businesses and homes are without power since yesterday.

SEE ALSO: #OPHELIA UPDATE: Kildare County Council say most roads are cleared across the county

Dep Fiona O’Loughlin has compiled a list of those affected.

Kildangan: 10 out since 1pm yesterday

Kildare Town: 178 out since 4pm yesterday

Suncroft: 21 out since 9pm yesterday

Calverstown: 112 out since 2pm yesterday

Kilberry: 354 out since yesterday evening

Caragh: 1,346 since 11pm last night

Prosperous: 368 out since yesterday afternoon and evening

Clane: 300 out approx since yesterday afternoon

Naas Town Centre: 87 out since 2pm yesterday

Monread: 76 out since 3.30pm yesterday

Morristown: 99 out since 8.30pm yesterday

Allenwood: 122 out since 2pm yesterday

Derrinturn: 114 out since 3pm-6pm yesterday

Dunlavin: 199 out since 1pm yesterday

Twomilehouse: 280 out since Midnight

Kilteel: 155 out since 7.30pm yesterday

Rathmore: 40 out since 7.30pm yesterday

Johnstown: 11 out since 4.30pm yesterday

Punchestown: 10 out since 10.30pm yesterday

Kilcock: 104 out since 1:10pm yesterday

Other areas affected: Newbridge, Roberstown, Pluckerstown, Suncroft, Lackagh, Mountrice, Rathangan, Feighcullen

The ESB said that the majority of customers who have lost supply will be without power tonight and over a number of days.

If you are affected and your area is not on the list contact 1850 372999 with your MPRN number.