Over 3,000 Kildare homes without power #Ophelia
ESB staff currently out repairing damage
File photo
Aproximately 3,000 homes are still without power in Kildare in the wake of Storm Ophelia.
It’s understood the ESB can’t specify when power will be restored in many cases. The company has staff out working to repair faults and will restore power as quickly as possible.
Many businesses and homes are without power since yesterday.
Dep Fiona O’Loughlin has compiled a list of those affected.
Kildangan: 10 out since 1pm yesterday
Kildare Town: 178 out since 4pm yesterday
Suncroft: 21 out since 9pm yesterday
Calverstown: 112 out since 2pm yesterday
Kilberry: 354 out since yesterday evening
Caragh: 1,346 since 11pm last night
Prosperous: 368 out since yesterday afternoon and evening
Clane: 300 out approx since yesterday afternoon
Naas Town Centre: 87 out since 2pm yesterday
Monread: 76 out since 3.30pm yesterday
Morristown: 99 out since 8.30pm yesterday
Allenwood: 122 out since 2pm yesterday
Derrinturn: 114 out since 3pm-6pm yesterday
Dunlavin: 199 out since 1pm yesterday
Twomilehouse: 280 out since Midnight
Kilteel: 155 out since 7.30pm yesterday
Rathmore: 40 out since 7.30pm yesterday
Johnstown: 11 out since 4.30pm yesterday
Punchestown: 10 out since 10.30pm yesterday
Kilcock: 104 out since 1:10pm yesterday
Other areas affected: Newbridge, Roberstown, Pluckerstown, Suncroft, Lackagh, Mountrice, Rathangan, Feighcullen
The ESB said that the majority of customers who have lost supply will be without power tonight and over a number of days.
If you are affected and your area is not on the list contact 1850 372999 with your MPRN number.
