This Kildare business had a brilliant message for customers in wake of storm #Ophelia
The sign was on the shop door today
Berney's Chemist, Kilcullen
Hundreds of businesses across Kildare were forced to shut shop today in wake of storm Ophelia.
One Kildare business had a brilliant response to the good old, unpredictable Irish weather.
Berney's chemist in Kilcullen had this message for customers on the shop door today..
