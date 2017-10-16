This Kildare business had a brilliant message for customers in wake of storm #Ophelia

Hundreds of businesses across Kildare were forced to shut shop today in wake of storm Ophelia.

One Kildare business had a brilliant response to the good old, unpredictable Irish weather.

Berney's chemist in Kilcullen had this message for customers on the shop door today..

SEE ALSO: PHOTOS: Damage across Kildare in the aftermath of storm #Ophelia

WHILE YOU'RE HERE.. Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with all the latest local news.