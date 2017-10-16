PHOTOS: Damage across Kildare in the aftermath of storm #Ophelia

As Ophelia somewhat calms, attention now turns to damage in the aftermath of the storm.

Kildare County Council this afternoon confirmed the clean up operation will commence at 7am Tuesday morning (October 17).

Fallen trees caused havoc across the county today. Many roads were blocked as a result.

Thousands are without power across the country. The ESB say people should expect to be without power over the next number of days. For more information, visit www.esb.ie.

Schools remain closed tomorrow, Tuesday (October 17).

Maynooth University say lectures are cancelled tomorrow. The campus will remain open but staff may work from home if necessary. See mu.ie or email for more information.

Bus Éireann plan to operate a full schedule of services tomorrow (October 17) from 5am, with the exception of services provided under the School Transport Scheme.

Iarnród Éireann say services will resume tomorrow, subject to line inspections. For more information, visit www.irishrail.ie, or check them out on Twitter for rolling updates @IrishRail.

Dublin Coach are slowly re-introducing some of their services this evening, for updates visit their Facebook page here.

Penneys say they will open all stores tomorrow, while Tesco says they will re-open weather permitting.

The public are reminded to heed the warning from the Met Office and stay indoors tonight. KCC's emergency number is 1890 500 333.

ABOVE: A tree in Aylmer Park, Naas (PHOTO: Naas Local)

ABOVE: Sallins Bridge (PHOTO: Naas Local)