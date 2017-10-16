Ophelia Road Safety Authority urges Kildare motorists to remain vigilant

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), is advising Kildare motorists that they need to remain vigilant in the aftermath of storm Ophelia and expect the unexpected as many roads will be treacherous.

"When storm Ophelia has passed the danger to road users will still be present. Many roads around the country will be blocked and treacherous with downed trees, branches and pylons. Council workers and emergency services will be out clearing these routes and people need to anticipate encountering these scenarios when using the roads," it said.

Pedestrians and cyclists should be aware of potential hazards. The severe winds may have loosened roof tiles and other objects from buildings and these may still pose a potential risk. Be aware of what’s happening above you and stay clear from the edges of buildings. Leaves on footpaths and the road sides will make for slippery conditions.

"Most importantly road users need to obey any road closures or detours that An Garda Síochána or Local Authorities put in place. Check your Local Authority website / Social Media accounts for updates. For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages," it added.

For more weather updates visit Met Eireann’s website www.met.ie