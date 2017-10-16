OPHELIA: Schools across Kildare to remain closed on Tuesday

Schools across the country will remain closed tomorrow, October 17.

Following advice from the National Emergency Coordination Group, The Department of Education and Skills announced the measures in the interest of safety for children.

Minister Richard Bruton said:

"Following careful consideration by the National Emergency Coordination Group, the Department of Education and Skills, has decided that all schools will remain closed tomorrow.



"It is recognised that the decision to close schools will have a major impact on families and on the workforce. However, this decision has been taken in the interests of safety for children and to provide clarity for everyone concerned.



"It is also the case that school authorities will in very many cases not have had an opportunity to check their buildings and confirm they are safe, have power and water, and that routes to the school are safely open.



"While it is recognised that some schools may not be as badly impacted as others, the information available at this time indicates that over 350,000 businesses & homes already without power, severe winds continue to cause damage across the country as the storm progresses.



"This decision was primarily taken in the interests of child safety and on the basis of information available in what is a developing situation #Ophelia"