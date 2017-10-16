UPDATE: #Ophelia - Over 7,000 Kildare homes without power

Power is out at over 7,000 homes across the county this afternoon as Storm Ophelia wreaked her havoc on the Lilywhite county.

Several outages have been reported in the south of the county, Naas, Sallins, Johnstown, Kildare town and Celbridge.

The ESB is urging people not to go near any exposed wires or damaged ESB poles.

So far, there have been 1,989 homes affected in Monread,Naas and Johnstown areas, 1,777 in the Sallins area, 1,635 in Celbridge, 1,477 in Kildare town, ten in Kilcullen, and ten in Athy.

More faults are being reported as the afternoon progresses.