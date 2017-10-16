Kildare County Council: leave Ophelia damage to professionals

Kildare Countty Council has urged members of the public to stay indoors for the day, and to leave storm damage to the professionals.

Speaking on local radio in advance of the arrival of Ophelia, Niall Morrissey who is the Director of Services in charge of the Council’s Severe Weather Team says the Council, in conjunction with other emergency services and crews, stands ready and prepared to deal with storm damage as it arises.

As Ireland faces what is thought to be worst storm in over a century, they anticipate this will take the form of fallen trees and flash flooding.

“We're ready to react as and when it's needed," he said. "In terms of being proactive, the Peter McVerry Trust has been active in dealing with people who are sleeping rough,” he explained.

Kildare County Council’s emergency number is 1890 50 03 33, but Mr Morrissey assured the public that Council workers are have their own good communication channels in conjunction with other services and will be "well aware” of the damage sites.

However his biggest piece of advice to the public was to “stay indoors”.