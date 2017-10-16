Naas hospital closed for out patient appointments due to Hurricane Ophelia

Naas Hospital is closed for out patient appointments today due to the expected arrival of Hurricane Ophelia.

The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, which covers Naas, St James Hospital, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore Hospital, Portlaoise Hospital, Coombe Women & Infants University, St Lukes, Rathgar and Tallaght Hospital made the announcement last night.

It made the decision following advice from the HSE nationally due to the upgrading of the “Red” weather warning by Met Eireann to the whole country.

It said; “All hospital outpatient appointments are being cancelled tomorrow Monday 16 October. Consequently, patients do not need to attend or contact the hospital and they will be rescheduled as soon as possible."

Patients who are scheduled to have a planned procedure can contact Naas hospital this morning to confirm if their procedure is going ahead.

In order to minimise unnecessary travel risks for patients, only urgent procedures will take place today.