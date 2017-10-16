Kildare braces as Hurricane Ophelia makes landfall in Ireland this morning

Kildare is braced as Hurricane Ophelia is due to hit the county this morning.

Schools, shops and public services are closed across the county. The storm is due to hit Leinster late this morning.

Dunnes Stores has announced its closure across the county today, as has the Courts Service, schools and other public services.

There may be restrictions on rail services. Bus Eireann Services are cancelled. Dublin Coach (The Green Bus) is still running this morning.

The Defence Forces are on standby to render assistance as necessary.