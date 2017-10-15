BREAKING: All schools to close tomorrow because of Hurricane Ophelia
Status Red warning extended across country
Hurricane Ophelia
All schools and colleges across the country are to close tomorrow, Monday, October 16, due to the arrival of Hurricane Ophelia.
The Department of Education and Skills made the announcement late this evening.
This decision has been made following discussions with members of the Government Task Force on Emergency Planning and in light of the advice from Met Éireann on this unprecedented storm.
The Status Red weather warning has been extended across the entire country.
