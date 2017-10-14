Blessington's Price brothers live to fight another X Factor battle

Sean and Conor Price survived the X Factor six chair challenge tonight.

Their own original song, 'Time', beat off stiff competition to land them a seat, and a spot in the next stage.

"The dream continues"

However, it wasn't all easy sailing as their first song choice was stopped by an unimpressed Simon.

The pair were saved by their back-up song. Louis Walsh said they keep getting better and better, while Sharon Osbourne said it just works.

They live to fight another day as they jet off to judges houses in LA.

Sean (17) and Conor (15) took X Factor by storm at their audition on September 16, with their original take on on Jimi Hendrix's 'All Along the Watchtower'.

The Leaving and Junior cert students in Naas CBS, took time out of their hefty schedule to busk in their hometown of Blessington, Wicklow last Wednesday October 13.

The insanely talented pair will go on to battle it out in LA, mentored by Simon Cowell.

