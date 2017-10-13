Kildare town solar farm refusal appealed to An Bord Pleanala

The refusal of permission for a solar farm near Kildare town has been appealed by the developers.

Kildare County Council ruled “the proposed development of a large scale solar farm would seriously injure the visual amenities of this highly sensitive landscape area and be contrary to the provisions in the County Development Plan and lead to an undesirable precedent for similar developments in this and other sensitive landscape or areas,” said the council.

READ MORE: Solar farm near Kildare town refused permission because of impact on scenery

It highlighted the fact that the development was near “the Chair of Kildare” and a scenic route identified in the County Development Plan.

Soleirtricity Ltd wants to build a 10 megawatt solar photovoltaic farm comprising panels on ground mounted frames, two transformer stations, security fencing, CCTV/lighting poles at a site at Southgreen Road, Loughandys.

Three local residents lodged submissions highlighting their own concerns about the possible negative impact the development could have on their homes.

In its appeal, the developer said the council’s decision was “unreasonable” and disputed the refusal.