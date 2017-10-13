Housing Action Kildare to stage sleep out tonight to raise awareness of the homeless crisis

Housing Action Kildare are hosting a sponsored sleepout at the town hall in Newbridge to raise awareness of the current homelessness crisis in Ireland.

This event will be held tonight from 7pm until 7am tomorrow.

All funds raised from this event go towards Focus Ireland. Focus Ireland is an Irish charity that provide short and long-term housing and support facilities to help young people and families to get back on their feet.

The number of people homeless in Dublin is decreasing but multiplying rapidly in other areas across the country.

Statistics from the Department of Housing show that there are currently over 2,500 children without homes in Ireland for the first time in recent history.

Currently, there are 201 people in emergency accommodation in Kildare, including transitional units and the family hub in Athy.

There are 7,289 people on the council housing list.

Nationwide, there are almost 8,000 total homeless in Ireland as of June 25, according to Focus Ireland.

54% of homeless people in Ireland are located outside the greater Dublin area, yet 39% of Ireland’s total population are living inside this area.

Homelessness is on the rise, particularly in Kildare, with 15/20 people sleeping rough on the streets of Newbridge alone.

There is also a sleeping bag appeal being held outside the town hall in Newbridge at 1pm on Saturday, October 27 for those who are unable to attend the sleepout, but still want to lend a helping hand to those in need.

The event is being held to give those sleeping rough on the streets some comfort and protection, until they are able to find a long-term home, so everyone is encouraged to donate a sleeping bag and every donation will be greatly appreciated.

Check out Housing Action Kildare on Facebook for further information or to contact email at Housingactionkildare@gmail.com or by phone on 087 6704096.