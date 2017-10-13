An Bord Pleanala approves Athy Distributor Route

An Bord Pleanala has confirmed that the Athy Distributor Road has been approved by them.

After more than a decade of lobbying and planning the new road, effectively a ring road that will bypass the town, is expected to ease traffic congestion and allow for proper planning and development in the town.

It’s the final piece in the jigsaw after Kildare County Council was given the green light back in April from the Departments of Transport, Tourism and Sport and Public Expenditure and Reform back to publish the Compulsory Purchase Order.

The news was welcomed by local Sinn Fein county councillor Tommy Redmond who described it as “fantastic news”.

He added that it “must now be carried forward with the funding that we need to build it”. Cllr Redmond said he believed the delay had held up jobs and development in the town.

