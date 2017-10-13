Newbridge girl, Molly Finn to take over Arnotts social media for a day

Eight year-old Newbridge girl, Molly Finn has been picked to 'Take Over All Social Media' for Arnotts Children's Fashion Week this Saturday.

Molly, a student at Newbridge Gael Scoil will be handed control of Arnotts Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook links for the day.

She will spend the day interviewing people attending the wide variety of entertainment provided by Arnotts, which includes performances by the Kildare based, Vicky Barry Performing Arts.

Molly attends singing, drama and dance lessons with Vicky Barry Performing Arts in Newbridge.