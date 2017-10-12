New Kilcullen restaurant, Crean's Place, opens

A new restaurant has opened in Kilcullen, serving what the manager says is food that is as fresh and local as possible.

Tom Jones told the Leinster Leader that the menu for Crean’s Place was pitched somewhere between “fine dining and a regular cafe” and would feature such delights as eggs benedict, middle easter eggs, and meat from nearby Nolan’s Butchers.

“Everything as much as possible is made in house, and as local as possible,” he said.

“We’ll have vegetarian mayonnaise and there will be no commercial breads. We’ll have Firehouse from Delgany and sourdough bread made with walnut.

“That’s the whole ethos here.”

He admitted: “If you come in here looking for a glass of coke, you’re not going to get it, but we have our own juicer.”

The restaurant is between Bernie’s and Brenan’s Hardware

At the moment the restaurant employs 10 people, including Mr Jones. It can seat 50 people at once and also has a substantial outdoor area.

The name reflects a connection by owner David Hogan to Antarctic explorer Tom Crean, of whom he is a big fan.

Following a soft opening at the weekend, Crean’s Place is now open for business.