Host of literary stars at the Kildare Readers' Festival

Kildare County Council Library and Arts Service is proud to present the eighth annual Kildare Readers Festival.

This is an entirely free literary festival is aiming to connect readers with authors and artists, and working to bring the very best from the world of literature to Kildare.

The Festival began last Sunday and will continue until Sunday, October 15, with events this evening, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Naas Town Hall, Naas Community Library the Riverbank Arts Centre,

The festival programme has something for everyone, including regular favourites such as Ten Books You Should Read with Catriona Crowe and Manchán Magan and the Sunday Morning Session with Dermot Bolger, who this year is joined by one of Ireland’s most popular authors, Paul Howard (the man behind the Ross O’Carroll Kelly series).

Author Dermot Bolger will feature in the Festival.

The Festival is also proud to welcome one of the most exciting new voices in Irish literature Donal Ryan, who will be in conversation with the current writer in residence at the Washington Ireland Program, Martin Dyar at 8pm on Saturday at the Riverbank Arts Centre.

The ever popular John Connolly will appear to talk about his latest book which is an extraordinary re-imagining of the life of one of the greatest screen comedians, Stan Laurel. There are plenty of great events taking place throughout the county over the festival fortnight with the KRF Book Brunch featuring Claudia Carroll and Margaret Madden in Celbridge and An Féasta Liteartha, an evening of Irish poetry, music, literature and merriment in Maynooth featuring Éilis Ní Dhuibhne and Colm Breathnach.

For full details of these and many other exciting events, browse the full brochure at kildarereadersfestival.ie

All events are free of charge although bookings are essential through Box Office at Riverbank (riverbank.ie).