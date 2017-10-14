Eadestown celebrates its Community Games triumphs

All roads lead to Kilteel Community Hall on Sunday afternoon, September 24, in order to celebrate the huge achievement of Eadestown Community Games yet again this year.

Eadestown is a small community set up in the hills between Naas and Rathcoole and with hard work, dedication and commitment by coaches, volunteers and the young people of the parish they brought home All Ireland gold and bronze medals and a host of gold, silver and bronze County Kildare medals.

The entire community turned out to celebrate the achievement of the youth from the parish. Orla O’Connor, Chairperson of the local Community Games committee, complemented all those involved and thanked the coaches and helpers. She spoke of the dedication of the young people from the community and how they turned up week after week to practice for their event. She complimented the dedication of the coaches and volunteers and assured everyone that she would be looking for even more help next year as Eadestown hopes to be involved in yet more events in 2018.

Children from the area took part in swimming, badminton, singing, dancing, drama, gaelic football, rounders, pitch & putt, cross country and athletics with nearly 150 children participating in the various activities. Close to 100 children competed at county level, with nearly 30 children competing at National level.

The pitch & putt team won their first ever All Ireland Gold which is fantastic testament to their hard work and the dedication of their coaches Mick Malone and Frank Brady.

On the athletics front, there were a host of great performances and in particular the Under 13s Mixed Relay team who won Bronze at National level.

Michael Donoghue from Newbridge, the Kildare Community Games President, attended the celebration and spoke glowingly of the achievement of the small community. He singled out Jason Brady who won three medals at All Ireland level — two gold for pitch & putt, (one team medal and the best individual) and a bronze for u13 mixed relay and he spoke of the U16 drama/comedy who brought home gold All Ireland medals for the second year in a row.

The U12 and the U16 All Ireland drama competitors finished the afternoon on a very lively note, taking to the stage with their sketches to bring fun and laughter to young and old alike.

As small rural parishes across Ireland struggle to field Gaelic teams, if Sunday’s afternoon is anything to go by there doesn’t seem to be any difficulty with the future in Eadestown!