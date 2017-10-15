Maureen Kelly - The first Lady Mayor of Athy, a great supporter of Tidy Towns and Athy Golf Club

A woman for all seasons and all people died recently, and with her death comes the end of an era.

Maureen Kelly, Geraldine, Athy, has left a great legacy for her beloved family who mourn the death of a truly wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.

For many of us, one of our abiding memories will be of Maureen, in all weathers, cycling into Athy from her home.

If the weather wasn’t so good she wore a cap, otherwise her distinctive and beautiful white hair meant you would see her coming from quite a distance.

She was elegance personified, even on a bike, and, throughout her life she loved her ‘style’.

Maureen had a word for everyone she met in town, who all agreed that you always left her feeling a little better, such was her sunny disposition and joy of life.

Maureen had long associations with Kilmeade and was hugely supportive of any fundraising events.

She would contact a committee member to send her in tickets and would make sure that her family and friends bought them!

She was also a great friend to Athy Golf Club and it’s members and she produced fine golfers in her sons (not sure about her daughters)!

She made history when she became the first Lady Mayor of Athy (1991/92), her own town, and she was the perfect choice for such an important role, a period of her life she enjoyed immensely.

She was also a great supporter and believer in the Tidy Towns groups, both in Kilmeade and Athy.

Maureen was born in Ratharrig, Co Laois in 1929 and was baptised in Ballyadams.

Her siblings, Sonny, Brendan, Lily O’Brien, Belan and Bernadette Foley, Athy, survive her.

Maureen was predeceased by her husband, Dickie, and her two sons, Dom and Paddy.

She is survived by her children, her 32 grandchildren and her 38 great-grandchildren.

The sympathies of the community are extended to her eight children, Mary, Christy, Sean, Anne, Ger, Richard, Peter and Michael, to her sisters, brothers, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

The eulogy at Maureen’s Funeral Mass at St. Michael’s Church, Athy, was delivered by her youngest grandchild, Dylan Kelly, son of Ger and Kathleen.

Many in the congregation remarked on Dylan’s clear and heartfelt delivery, which merited a sustained buladh bos being as it was such a fitting tribute to his beloved granny.

Solas na bhFlaitheas dhuit, Maureen uasal.

— by Kay Lawler