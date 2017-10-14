Clane Golf club members hold alzheimers aid event

Over €12,000 has been raised for the Kildare branch of the Alzheimer’s Society in a golf event organised in Clane.

“We had a very successful golf classic in aid of Alzheimers,” said Eamonn Howlin, spokesperson for the event organisers.

The ladies of Clane Golf Club joined with the men’s club for the event.

Over €12,000 was raised from businesses, golfers and the Clane Community.

“We are extremely grateful and appreciative of the generosity in making it a resounding success and donations continue to be received.”

Initially a cheque for €10,000 was presented but they subsequently received another €2000.

Mr Howlin was specially thankful to to the event's main sponsor, Croi Laighean Credit Union.

He said it was not just about money but awareness.

Thirty eight teams took part in the event.

The winners of the competitions were as follows: Ladies: 1st, Margaret Mahony, Heather Earley, Anne Marie O’Brien and Caroline Coyle, -net 68.6; 2nd: Rosaleen Duff, Kathleen Maguire, Brig Cuddihy & Nellie Travers,- net 73.4.

3rd: Moira Daly, Catherine Nolan, Carmel O’Leary & Una O’Drona,- net 75.5.

In the Men’s event the team comprising Robbie Reilly, Sam Reilly, Fergus Burke and Brian Connolly (net 54.1.) was first, followed by Brian McMahon, Mark Lawrence, Jack Guerin and Daragh McMahon- net 56.7, in in second place.

3rd: Niall Collins, Stephen Collins & Paul Connolly, -net 57.9.

4th: Sean Byrne, Michael Connolly, Matthew Critchley & Michael Kelleher - net 59.1;

5th: Enda Smith, Martin Walsh, Eamonn Ward and Sean Garrigle- net 59.2.