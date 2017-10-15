Grow to start new mental health group in Clane

GROW, one of Ireland’s longest-established mental health charities, will open a new group in Clane later this month.

The weekly support group will be run by Leo Pattison, an Area Coordinator with GROW (www.grow.ie).

GROW’s first ever peer-support group was established almost 50 years ago and this tradition of helping people on the path to mental health recovery will continue on Monday, October 16, when a new weekly GROW group gets underway in the Kare Centre, at The Old School House, on the Dublin Road, in Clane.

The group will meet every Monday at 7pm. Everyone is free to attend and it is open to all over the age of 18.

Contact Leo on 086 8033124, email leopattison@grow.ie.