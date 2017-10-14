Top snooker star makes presentations at Newbridge school

Irish snooker star Fergal O’Brien popped into St Mark’s School at Piercetown, Newbridge last week for a special presentation to students.

To coincide with the visit, the school also received a presentation of a set of snooker balls as well as €200 for the refurbishment of their snooker table.

Mr O’Brien was asked to come to the school for its sixth year QQI Awards 2017 presentation on Thursday, October 5.

Dan Carroll of the Irish Snooker Association was also in attendance.

Teacher Aileen O’Brien was very proud of her students’ achievements.

The award recipients were Craig Keegan, Sarah Furlong, Naoimi Mitchell, and Genessa McGonagle.

St Mark’s Special School provides an appropriate educational setting for students with special educational needs.

It offers a primary/ transition programme; a Junior Cycle Programme (L2LP), and a Leaving Programme (FETAC Level 3).

The Leaving programme aims to prepare students for the transition to further education and/or the working world when they leave St Mark’s.

A range of QQI modules currently being offered in the school​ include Communications, Application of Number, Computer Literacy, S.P.H.E,

Caring for Children, Work Experience, Career Preparation, Art & Design and Health Related Fitness and PE.

A member of snooker’s main tour since turning professional in 1991, Fergal O’Brien has been ranked within the world’s top 64 players since 1994.

His highest world ranking peaked at 9th position for the 2000/2001 season.