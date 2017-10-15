One shared car available in Naas under scheme

A car sharing pilot scheme has been launched in Naas, operating from Fairgreen (in the car park near St David’s Boxing Club).

It’s a joint initiative between GoCar, a Dublin-based car sharing company and Kildare County Council. The pilot project will last for six months and may be moved to another location other than Fairgreen, depending on demand. The Leader understands that one vehicle will be assigned to Naas initially.

The scheme works allowing members to rent a car or a van on a 24/7 basis and on 365 days a year.

Cars are already parked all across Dublin and Cork and the intention is that this will come to towns such as Naas. The idea is that the car or van is left back by you to the base where you picked it up.

It costs €8 per hour or €60 a day, with the cost of insurance, fuel and tax included. The scheme is being promoted by KCC mainly because it has been proven to take cars off the road and therefore ease congestion.

According to KCC each shared car has been proved to replace between 10 and 15 private cars as well as increasing the use of public transport.

KCC official Evelyn Wright says that GPS technology available with the car will be used to provide information about the kind of trips undertaken by motorists in the Naas area.