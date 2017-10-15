Sallins Tidy Towns effort is commended by the adjudicator

The promotion of the Grand Canal as an amenity in Sallins is a priority for the community, according to the Tidy Towns adjudicator w ho assessed the town in this year’s competition.

Sallins is fortunate to have the canal in the centre of the town, said the judge. The town has started a Sallins Goes Wild Project and is working with schools and organising walks and talks along the canal, with wildlife at the centre of these.

Ivy growth on a wall in the centre of the town was noted and provides a natural habitat for wildlife and more planting of wild flowers here is recommended.

A project to reduce the amount of waste generated by the community is underway and a survey has been carried out in conjunction with the residents, which was described as positive.

There was criticism of litter along the canal but it was acknowledged that tackling this is a difficult task.

Some signs in the canal area were not clean on adjudication day.

Houses on the main street and near the railway station were praised as was the Bridgewater Inn, Flanagan’s Mill and Cafe Grange.

Overall Sallins was awarded 282 marks, and this is eight more than it received in 2016.