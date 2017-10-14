No plans for cycle lanes for Blessington Road, Naas

There are no plans to construct cycle lanes on the Blessington Road, in Naas for the foreseeable future.

Naas Municipal District engineer David Reel has ruled out opening a facility for cyclists. At a recent Naas Municipal Council meeting, Cllr Deborah Callaghan asked that the council restore lines which are painted there.

According to the council these are “advisory cycle lane markings” along a short section of the road, between the Tipper Road and Friary Road junctions but excluding the junctions. KCC said it would be inappropriate to renew these lines in isolation and without a plan for an overall cycle lanes plan there.

Mr Reel said the lines are old and if restored could “force people into a junction.” A request for an overall design for the road has been referred to the council’s road design department so that a full scheme can be developed; but this will depend on money being available.