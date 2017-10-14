Naas wants to get recognition for its lively night life

Local businesses are being urged to support a campaign to get Purple Flag status for Naas.

A number of towns in Ireland, including Maynooth in North Kildare, already have the Purple Flag, the international accreditation for town centres in the evening and night, which indicates there is a lively nightlife scene there from 5pm to 5am.

Applications are made on a self-assessment basis to an Irish company and the application must highlights areas in the town that require any improvement or action. These include dark alleys, for example, or transport needs.

Naas-based County Kildare Chamber is coordinating the campaign to have the flag awarded to Naas. Jennifer Forster of CKC said that 23 towns in Ireland have the flag which the “gold standard for night time destinations.”

Ms. Forster said it will be a year-long process to get the flag and it is a key requirement that local businesses (like hotels, restaurants, cafes and pubs)get involved, especially those with an interest in securing the accreditation.

If Naas succeeds it will be marketed as a Purple Flag town. NKC wants Kildare County Council to assist the endeavour.