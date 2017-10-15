Rathmore pupils' hair-raising playground project raises money for charity

Four creative 12 year olds demonstrated their generosity in a colourful way all in aid of Enable Ireland Kildare.

The quartet — Joseph Carter, Hughie Doyle, Shane Keogh and Robert Molloy — dyed their hair bright colours to raise funds for a fully accessible playground at the Enable Ireland centre in Jigginstown, Naas.

Each of the boys dyed their hair a fantastic bright colour in this unique fundraising initiative.The boys attend Rathmore NS with Emily Fitzsimons, who attends Enable Ireland in Kildare.

Emily’s mother Mary said: “It is amazing see a group of young boys using their own initiative and doing something for such a wonderful organisation like Enable Ireland. They weren’t asked to do it, they did it of their own accord. They get the bus to school with Emily and they know her challenges and the support she gets from Enable Ireland. It shows true kindness and generosity at a young age and it is lovely to see.”

Founded in 1948, Enable Ireland provides services to over 5,500 children and adults with disabilities from 40 locations in 14 counties.

Services for children and their families cover all aspects of a child's physical, educational, and social development from early infancy through adolescence.

EI provides a range of services to adults with disabilities, which includes day care training, personal development, supported and independent living, and social and leisure activities.Enable Ireland is part funded by the HSE and other statutory agencies.

Every year EI requires over €2 million in additional funding to meet the costs of delivering its services. Without this additional income from shops and fundraising some facilities could not be provided. It says the demand for its services continues to increase.