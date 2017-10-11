47 acres for sale at Monread Road, Naas

A parcel of 47 acres off the Monread Road in Naas is to go under the hammer with a guide price of €12,000 per acre.

Lot one comprises 31 acres, lot 2 concists of 16 acres, while lot 3 takes in the entire 47 acres.

The auction takes place in Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas on Thursday, October 19 at 3pm.

Coonan Estate Agents are delighted to be marketing 47 acres or thereabouts of land off the Monread Road.

The lands are in two divisions and are all currently in grass.

The lands consist of good quality free draining lands and would be suitable for any agricultural or equestrian useage.

The lands are currently un-zoned in the current Naas development plan. Located on the north side of the M7 motorway, access to the site is just off the Monread Road, just 2km from Naas Town Centre .

The land is located off the M7 Motorway close to the retail park and the Tesco Extra store. The subject lands are about 1km from the nearest access to the M7 motorway and are about a 20 minute drive to the M50 while also being close to the rail station in Sallins.

Contact Philip Byrne at 01 6286128 or philipb@coonan.com for further information.