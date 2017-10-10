Gardai issue appeal to help trace missing Wicklow man

Gardai are seeking the public’s assistance to help trace a missing Wicklow man.

Conor Doran, 29, has been misisng from his home in Newline, Carnew, since yesterday, Monday, October 9.

He was last seen boarding the Gorey to Dublin bus at 7.50am on Monday morning. It is believed he is in the Dublin area.

He is described as 6 feet tall and thin. He has short brown hair, was unshaven and has blue eyes. He was wearing a black tracksuit, a red ¾ length jacket and a black peaked cap with ear covers. He also had sunglasses on and was carrying a black rucksack and black bag.

An Garda Síochaná and his family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.