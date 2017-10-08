Kildare Chamber's Maureen Bergin elected new Kildare Chamber president

Maureen Bergin, Community and Business Relations Director of Kildare Village, was elected President of County Kildare Chamber at its recent AGM.

Outgoing president Vivian Cummins of VC Architects took up a position on the executive.

Luke Hanahoe of Hanahoe and Hanahoe Solicitors was elected Vice President; Keith Traynor of HTH Accountants Treasurer and Noel Dempsey of Dooley Insurances Secretary.

The following members will also sit on the executive: Pat Sutton of O'Kelly Sutton Chartered Accountants; Cassandra Conway of The K Club; Michael Moriarty of ETBI; Mary Fennin of the Clanard Court Hotel; Ronan Twohig of House of Finance; Lloyd O'Rourke of Voice Engineer Ireland; Mick O'Shea of Mick O'Shea Heating and Plumbing Ltd; Mairead Hennessy of Taxkey and Bernie Everard of The Splate Company.