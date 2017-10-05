Kildare judge calls for plastic glasses to be used in pubs

There is a strong case to be made for using plastic drinking glasses in public houses, a Kildare District Court was told recently.

Judge Desmond Zaidan made the point at the October 3 sitting of Kilcock District Court, which was held in Naas.

He was commenting following the mention of the case in which a security man had tried to stop a customer leaving a premises with a glass, in Kilcock on October 17, 2015.

The security man intervened leading to an incident in which both he and the customer were charged.

Garda Inspector John Costello said they were withdrawing charges against two men. Adult cautions will be given.

Before the court were Robert Tomaszewicz (43), 28C Church Road, Craddockstown Road, Naas, and Shane Spellman (35), of Courtown Road, Kilcock.

The judge suggested to Inspector Costello that he urge senior Gardai and others to recommend rule changes, which would mean the use of plastic instead of glass containers in at least some instances. “It’s a lot safer. It makes sense,” he said.