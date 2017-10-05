Kildare man who punched and dragged 15-year-old fined

A man charged with assaulting a youth, who had been involved in an altercation with his son the previous day, has been fined €1,000.

Neville Higgins (38), with an address at 24 Parklands Close, Maynooth, also agreed to pay €1,000 to the youth.

Kilcock District Court was told on October 3 that on September 13, 2015, Mr Higgins punched the then 15-year-old and dragged him around the place at the playground at Harbour Field, Maynooth.

Garda Inspector John Costello said the injured party was in shock and had received a black eye.

The Court was told that the victim, now a 5th year student who is now learning martial arts, did not want to make a formal victim impact statement, but was happy to let the prosecution outline the case.

Mr Higgins apologised to the victim and he told the Court that his own son came back from an altercation with the injured party the previous day.

The Court also heard that Mr Higgins had previous convictions. In February 2011, he was convicted for possessing illegal drugs and cultivating them.

In 2019, he had a conviction for driving with excess alcohol and disqualified from driving for two years.

In 2007, he was convicted of assault causing harm at Naas Circuit Court for an offence in 2005. He received a three month suspended sentence for that.

David Powderly, solicitor, representing Mr Higgins, said his client, who had five children, had €500 in Court for compensation but Judge Desmond Zaidan said he would have to double that.

Mr Powderly said that Mr Higgins had a misguided sense that his own son had been treated badly the previous day. A fight broke again between his son and the injured party and he did not stop it.

Judge Zaidan said there were people serving life sentences in Ireland for a single punch thrown in anger.

Mr Higgins got into the witness box to apologise and told the Court that his son had come home covered in blood the previous day.

Judge Zaidan said that his apology had to be unreserved. The judge said the €1,000 was accepted as a gesture of remorse, not compensation.