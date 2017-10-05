Kildare weather mainly dry until next Thursday

Pleasant today with moderate north westerly breeze

A dry spell is ahead.

Kildare weather is facing into a period of stability, with only occasional showers in the early hours of Saturday, and then again on Sunday.

From then it’s expected to be mainly dry until next Thursday, with a gentle breeze from the northwest.

Temperatures today will climb to about 13 before falling to 4 degrees overnight.

