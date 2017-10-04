Kildare man gets three months jail for smashing van window outside pub

A man who damaged a van at a pub in Derrinturn has been jailed for three months.

Timmy Cummins (26), with an address at 699 Ashgrove, Derrinturn, appeared before the October 3 sitting of Kilcock District Court.

He pleaded guilty to smashing the window of a van parked at the Turn Inn pub on 18 January last.

Garda Inspector John Costello said Gardai checked CCTV in their investigation of the incident and identified Mr Cummins. The window cost €150 to repair. It was damaged by a rock.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said this seemed to be “senseless vandalism.”

Aisling Murphy BL, who was representing Mr Cummins, said her client had too much to drink.

The Court was told that Mr Cummins had five previous convictions.

They included convictions for a public order offence in Carlow in December 2016; a public order offence in Galway in February 2013, when he received a hundreds hours of community service; and a conviction for the offence of failing to obey a Garda direction at Kilcock District Court on November 20.

Ms Murphy said Mr Cummins had left school in 5th year, and had worked as a plasterer but lost his job. “He is very apologetic,” she said. “Be as lenient as you can. Perhaps some form of restorative justice could be used?” she urged Judge Zaidan.

The judge said the damage was “an act of thuggery.” He imposed a three month jail sentence.