Projects supported under Town and Village Funding but Kildare's allocation among lowest

Five projects will be supported in Kildare under the Town and Village Scheme Funding, attracting a total of €416, 403.

However, the Leinster Leader has learned that out of 27 local authorities Kildare has received one of the lowest allocations in the nation.

Only the Dublin local authorities of Dun Laoghaire Rathdown, South County Dublin and Fingal, as well as Wicklow and Offaly have received less.

The average received by all local authorities is €772,765. While the low amounts for the Dublin local authorities is hardly surprising given that the grants are aimed primarily at rural counties, the results in Wicklow, Offaly and Kildare are inexplicable.

Counties with a similar rural and urban mixture, and comparable populations, like Meath and Louth have attracted far more, €906,000 and €775,726 respectively.

In Kildare Ardclough Multicultural and Craft Educational Centre will receive €76,680; Athy Enterprise Centre Town safety and enhancement (CCTV) will get €67,723.20; Ballymore Eustace 5k walking trail will get €92,000.00; Monasterevin Feasibility Study will get €100,000 and the Narraghmore To Develop a Community space has attracted €80,000.

TD Martin Heydon has welcomed the funding.

He said the funding to the successful applications would bring economic activity and development to the area.

“The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is an important part of Fine Gael’s work to rejuvenate and revitalise rural Ireland and should have a significant impact on towns and villages across the country.

“Here in Kildare we placed a particular emphasis this year on projects which have the capacity to support the economic development of rural town and villages as well as their neighbouring townlands.

“I want to express my appreciation to the community groups who worked on these projects to bring them to this stage and to thank Kildare County Council for their efforts and cooperation in engaging with local and business communities to identify these projects.

The Ballymore Eustace proposal prepared by the town’s active Community Development Association is to fund a 5km looped walking trail at Golden Falls to make greater use of the wonderful amenities and natural beauty in that area.

Narraghmore Development Association plan to redevelop the former hardware store in the village to create a space for use by the community as a form of country market and community shop with space for other uses such as a men’s shed and theatre.

Monasterevin Community Centre plans to refurbish the community centre (CYMS HALL) to provide additional accommodation to serve as a multi-purpose facility to accommodate digital/ business hub/ meeting rooms, training, back stage facility and a visitors centre.

Deputy Heydon explained that this is part one of a four part project which will add value and accelerate the growth of all types of business’ in the town of Monasterevin.

“The Athy funding will go towards a CCTV scheme managed by Athy Enterprise Centre to enhance safety in the town.”

Meanwhile in Offaly, only three projects were successful, sharing a total of €300,000 equally.

And in Wicklow, four projects will share €265,000, including €88,000 for a Digital Innovation Hub in Baltinglass and €56,000 for Greenway Enhancements in Blessington.