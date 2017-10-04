Rain forecast for this evening in Kildare
Tomorrow to be dry and bright
Forecast courtesy of yr.no
Rain is forecast for this evening and tonight in Kildare but should be cleared by tomorrow morning.
Temperatures are expected to remain stable from 12 to 14 degrees. Tomorrow morning will be cooler, at eight degrees.
Tomorrow, Thursday, October 5, is expected to be bright and dry, albeit slightly colder.
To get a more indepth weather forecast for Kildare, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on