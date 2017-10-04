Rain forecast for this evening in Kildare

Tomorrow to be dry and bright

Forecast courtesy of yr.no

Rain is forecast for this evening and tonight in Kildare but should be cleared by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable from 12 to 14 degrees. Tomorrow morning will be cooler, at eight degrees.

Tomorrow, Thursday, October 5, is expected to be bright and dry, albeit slightly colder. 

