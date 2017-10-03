Burned out car used in today's armed cash-in-transit raid found on Kildare estate

Gardai are seeking witnesses to a a cash in transit robbery which took place on the Main Street in Lucan this lunchtime.

At approximately 12.20pm a security guard was making a cash delivery to a bank, when a man armed with a handgun forced him to hand over a cashbox.

The raider left the scene in a silver or grey VW Golf, with the partial registration 04 WH.

At approximately 12.40pm a VW Golf car was found on fire at River Forest Estate, Leixlip. This car had been driven onto a green area at the rear of San Carlo Senior National School and set alight. The investigation into the incident is on-going.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them, in particular anyone who noticed anything in the following areas: Main Street, Lucan between 12pm and 12.30pm. and River Forest Estate, Captains Hill, or Distillery Lane, Leixlip, between 12.30pm and 1pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 6667300.