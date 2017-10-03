Heritage boats coming to Rathangan next weekend

Next Saturday, October 7 will see the arrival of the Heritage Boat Group in Rathangan, bringing a variety of boats that were originally used to move goods on Ireland's Inland Waterways.

The group will be welcomed at 11.30am, followed by an Ecumenical Blessing of the boats at 12 noon.

The group will then be taken on a walking tour of the village and informed of its history. At 2.30pm they will visit Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park.

At 6pm they will have dinner in the Village Pump and at 7.15pm, there will be a photo exhibition of local Waterways in the Community Centre and at 8pm there will be a One Act Comedy Play. There will be music in local pubs from 9pm.

The visit should create a bit of a buzz and an opportunity to get an understanding of the importance of the canal in the 18th and 19th centuries and early 20th.

In conjunction with the visit, Larry Fullam, who is organising the photo exhibition, would appreciate anybody who has old photographs/memorabilia related to the canal and canal buildings to add to their collection.

He has already located a Pathe Newsreel dealing with a Turf Cooperative in Bracknagh, which features the loading of turf onto a horse drawn barge in Rathangan, and which then shows the loaded barge being drawn away under the bridge towards Glenaree.

This was probably filmed during the World War II, when horses made a comeback on the canal as a result of fuel shortages. Larry can be contacted at 0867774825 or email lifullam@gmail.com.