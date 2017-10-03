Prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand award for Sallins restaurant

Popular Sallins restaurant TwoCooks is the only restaurant in Kildare to have been awarded Bib Gourmand status in the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2018.

“We are absolutely thrilled, we are made up,” said Nicola Curran, who runs the restaurant with her husband, Josef Zammit.

The couple are both Michelin-trained chefs and opened up just 18 months ago.

TwoCooks is just one of 20 restaurants across Ireland to get this prestigious recognition.

Michelin Bib Gourmand awards recognise establishments offering good food at affordable prices of €40 or less for a three-course meal.

Located on Canal View, TwoCooks prepare, cook and serve their food fresh every day in order to preserve the flavour and freshness.

There are 10 people employed at the 50 seater premises — many of whom have been at TwoCooks since its foundation.

“We’ve had people contacting us from all over, from Australia and France to congratulate us, because the Michelin name is so well respected and known worldwide,” said Nicola.

She said they had a fabulous team at the restaurant and they were hugely appreciative of their hard work.