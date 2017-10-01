WATCH: Naas CBS' Sean and Conor Price through X Factor bootcamp despite rocky start

X Factor hopefuls Sean (17) and Conor (15) Price are through bootcamp stages, after a rough start to tonight's performance.

The Blessington brothers first song choice was 'Beggin' by Madcon, but Simon Cowell stopped the performance saying it was his least favourite.

Conor and Sean at their audition

The Naas CBS third and sixth year students alternative song was 'Sing' by Ed Sheeran which the judges liked, but felt the nerves took over.

The two took X Factor by storm at their audition in Edinburgh two weeks ago, with their original take on on Jimi Hendrix's 'All Along the Watchtower'.

The boys are now through to the six chair challenge, watch this space!

