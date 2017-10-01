X FACTOR
WATCH: Naas CBS' Sean and Conor Price through X Factor bootcamp despite rocky start
Simon not impressed by the lads first song choice
Sean and Conor Price (Photo: X Factor Youtube)
X Factor hopefuls Sean (17) and Conor (15) Price are through bootcamp stages, after a rough start to tonight's performance.
The Blessington brothers first song choice was 'Beggin' by Madcon, but Simon Cowell stopped the performance saying it was his least favourite.
Conor and Sean at their audition
The Naas CBS third and sixth year students alternative song was 'Sing' by Ed Sheeran which the judges liked, but felt the nerves took over.
The two took X Factor by storm at their audition in Edinburgh two weeks ago, with their original take on on Jimi Hendrix's 'All Along the Watchtower'.
The boys are now through to the six chair challenge, watch this space!
WATCH THEIR PERFORMANCE HERE:
