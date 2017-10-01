Search ended as body of missing Athy man Bill Delaney found

The search for an 62-year-old Athy man, missing since Saturday, September 23, has been called off after his body was found, gardai said this morning.

A nationwide search was instigated over a week ago after Bill Delaney went missing from his home in Oaklands in Athy.

Gardai thanked the public for their assistance in the efforts to trace Mr Delaney, and indicated that no further action was required in the case.