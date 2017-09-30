WATCH: Courageous GAA star Adam Burke crosses the line at Two Mile House after fundraising run

Community fundraising for rehab treatments for young stroke survivor

There were incredible scenes at Two Mile House GAA this afternoon as young stroke survivor Adam Burke led his team-mates over the finish line of a fundraising run to raise money for his treatments.

Adam, then just 20, suffered a devastating stroke during a local GAA match on July 20 of last year.

The doctors told family that there was a 20% chance of Adam surviving, and if he did there was a slim chance he’d walk, talk or recognise them again.

He has made phenomenal progress over the last year - but speech and physical therapies could cost up to €1 million.

The GAA and his local community turned out in force today for a fundraising 5k/10k run to raise money.

Maureen Catterson captured the incredible scenes as Adam led his team-mates over the finish line.

To donate to Adam's fund, log on to his Gofundme page.